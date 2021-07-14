Earnings : What to expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Earnings results for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home BancShares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) last posted its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Its revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10157552”.

Analyst Opinion on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.80%. The high price target for HOMB is $30.00 and the low price target for HOMB is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a forecasted upside of 7.8% from its current price of $23.50. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is 30.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.15% next year. This indicates that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

In the past three months, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,772.00 in company stock. Only 8.79% of the stock of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is held by insiders. 67.27% of the stock of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB



Earnings for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) are expected to decrease by -8.89% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is 12.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.96. The P/E ratio of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is 12.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.72. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here