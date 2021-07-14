Did they just beat EPS? Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Earnings results for Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Marten Transport last issued its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company earned $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Marten Transport has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Marten Transport has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marten Transport in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.30%. The high price target for MRTN is $22.00 and the low price target for MRTN is $21.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marten Transport has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Marten Transport has a forecasted upside of 30.3% from its current price of $16.50. Marten Transport has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marten Transport has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marten Transport is 19.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marten Transport will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.16% next year. This indicates that Marten Transport will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

In the past three months, Marten Transport insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.50% of the stock of Marten Transport is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 69.31% of the stock of Marten Transport is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN



Earnings for Marten Transport are expected to grow by 10.78% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Marten Transport is 18.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.46. The P/E ratio of Marten Transport is 18.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.65. Marten Transport has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

