Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Earnings results for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.04.

Morgan Stanley last released its quarterly earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company earned $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Morgan Stanley has generated $6.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Morgan Stanley has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. Morgan Stanley will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4695325”.

Analyst Opinion on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.78%. The high price target for MS is $108.00 and the low price target for MS is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Morgan Stanley also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Morgan Stanley has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Morgan Stanley is 21.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Morgan Stanley will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.06% next year. This indicates that Morgan Stanley will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

In the past three months, Morgan Stanley insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,857,350.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Morgan Stanley is held by insiders. 84.33% of the stock of Morgan Stanley is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS



Earnings for Morgan Stanley are expected to decrease by -1.55% in the coming year, from $7.09 to $6.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 12.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.96. The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 12.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.72. Morgan Stanley has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Morgan Stanley has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

