Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Earnings results for Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Omega Flex last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.2. Omega Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Dividend Strength: Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Omega Flex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

In the past three months, Omega Flex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.01% of the stock of Omega Flex is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 34.04% of the stock of Omega Flex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX



The P/E ratio of Omega Flex is 71.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.96. The P/E ratio of Omega Flex is 71.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 38.40. Omega Flex has a P/B Ratio of 33.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here