Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Earnings results for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company is estimated to report earnings on 07/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Sonoco Products last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Its revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Sonoco Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonoco Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.32%. The high price target for SON is $69.00 and the low price target for SON is $57.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sonoco Products has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.33, Sonoco Products has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $66.89. Sonoco Products has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sonoco Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sonoco Products is 52.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sonoco Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.88% next year. This indicates that Sonoco Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

In the past three months, Sonoco Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $752,759.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Sonoco Products is held by insiders. 74.44% of the stock of Sonoco Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON



Earnings for Sonoco Products are expected to grow by 6.96% in the coming year, from $3.59 to $3.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonoco Products is 34.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.96. The P/E ratio of Sonoco Products is 34.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 38.40. Sonoco Products has a PEG Ratio of 3.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sonoco Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

