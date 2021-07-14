Earnings and Growth Analysis : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Earnings results for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company earned $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 2:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $127.01, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.51%. The high price target for TSM is $150.00 and the low price target for TSM is $105.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $127.01, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $123.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is 42.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.24% next year. This indicates that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

In the past three months, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is held by insiders. Only 17.19% of the stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM



Earnings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are expected to grow by 18.98% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is 34.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is 34.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 9.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

