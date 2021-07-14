Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Earnings results for The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

The Bank of New York Mellon last released its earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business earned $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Bank of New York Mellon has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. The Bank of New York Mellon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. The Bank of New York Mellon will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Bank of New York Mellon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.75%. The high price target for BK is $59.00 and the low price target for BK is $41.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Bank of New York Mellon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.83, The Bank of New York Mellon has a forecasted upside of 3.7% from its current price of $49.96. The Bank of New York Mellon has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Bank of New York Mellon has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Bank of New York Mellon is 30.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Bank of New York Mellon will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.72% next year. This indicates that The Bank of New York Mellon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

In the past three months, The Bank of New York Mellon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,793,344.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of The Bank of New York Mellon is held by insiders. 82.00% of the stock of The Bank of New York Mellon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK



Earnings for The Bank of New York Mellon are expected to grow by 12.90% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.64 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bank of New York Mellon is 13.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of The Bank of New York Mellon is 13.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.50. The Bank of New York Mellon has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Bank of New York Mellon has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

