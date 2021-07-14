Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Earnings results for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

The Progressive last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.00. The Progressive has generated $7.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. The Progressive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Progressive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.17%. The high price target for PGR is $123.00 and the low price target for PGR is $85.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Progressive has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.91, The Progressive has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $97.79. The Progressive has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive has a dividend yield of 0.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Progressive has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Progressive is 5.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Progressive will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.92% next year. This indicates that The Progressive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

In the past three months, The Progressive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,585,956.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of The Progressive is held by insiders. 80.89% of the stock of The Progressive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR



Earnings for The Progressive are expected to grow by 2.12% in the coming year, from $5.66 to $5.78 per share. The P/E ratio of The Progressive is 8.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.96. The P/E ratio of The Progressive is 8.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.72. The Progressive has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Progressive has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

