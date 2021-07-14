, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Earnings results for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Theratechnologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company earned $15.43 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Theratechnologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Theratechnologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.98%. The high price target for THTX is $8.00 and the low price target for THTX is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies does not currently pay a dividend. Theratechnologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

In the past three months, Theratechnologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.41% of the stock of Theratechnologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX



Earnings for Theratechnologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Theratechnologies is -11.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Theratechnologies is -11.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Theratechnologies has a P/B Ratio of 92.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here