worth buying post Earnings results? U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Earnings results for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

U.S. Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. U.S. Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. U.S. Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8286744”.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.97%. The high price target for USB is $68.00 and the low price target for USB is $52.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

U.S. Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.46, U.S. Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $56.92. U.S. Bancorp has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. U.S. Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 54.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, U.S. Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.01% next year. This indicates that U.S. Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

In the past three months, U.S. Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,005,134.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of U.S. Bancorp is held by insiders. 74.12% of the stock of U.S. Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB



Earnings for U.S. Bancorp are expected to decrease by -7.53% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $4.42 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 14.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 14.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.50. U.S. Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. U.S. Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here