Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Earnings results for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.12.

UnitedHealth Group last announced its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm earned $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has generated $16.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. UnitedHealth Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. UnitedHealth Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 8:45 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “6765563”.

Analyst Opinion on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $426.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.81%. The high price target for UNH is $522.00 and the low price target for UNH is $330.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UnitedHealth Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $426.13, UnitedHealth Group has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $418.54. UnitedHealth Group has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UnitedHealth Group has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of UnitedHealth Group is 34.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UnitedHealth Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.35% next year. This indicates that UnitedHealth Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

In the past three months, UnitedHealth Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,239,668.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of UnitedHealth Group is held by insiders. 86.16% of the stock of UnitedHealth Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH



Earnings for UnitedHealth Group are expected to grow by 6.18% in the coming year, from $18.61 to $19.76 per share. The P/E ratio of UnitedHealth Group is 23.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of UnitedHealth Group is 23.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.06. UnitedHealth Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UnitedHealth Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here