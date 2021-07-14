Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Earnings results for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Wipro last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Wipro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. Wipro will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 9:45 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 833-289-8317 with passcode “947765#”.

Analyst Opinion on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wipro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.26%. The high price target for WIT is $6.23 and the low price target for WIT is $6.23. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Wipro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.23, Wipro has a forecasted downside of 17.3% from its current price of $7.53. Wipro has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro has a dividend yield of 0.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wipro does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Wipro is 3.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wipro will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.23% next year. This indicates that Wipro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

In the past three months, Wipro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Wipro is held by insiders. Only 2.33% of the stock of Wipro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Wipro (NYSE:WIT



Earnings for Wipro are expected to grow by 10.71% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 28.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.96. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 28.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 56.74. Wipro has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wipro has a P/B Ratio of 5.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here