Reports First Quarter 2020 Results WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Earnings results for WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

WNS last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business earned $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. WNS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. WNS will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2904169”.

Analyst Opinion on WNS (NYSE:WNS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WNS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.68%. The high price target for WNS is $88.00 and the low price target for WNS is $76.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WNS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.11, WNS has a forecasted upside of 0.7% from its current price of $80.56. WNS has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS does not currently pay a dividend. WNS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WNS (NYSE:WNS)

In the past three months, WNS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of WNS (NYSE:WNS



Earnings for WNS are expected to grow by 16.39% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.84 per share. The P/E ratio of WNS is 40.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of WNS is 40.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 53.26. WNS has a PEG Ratio of 2.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WNS has a P/B Ratio of 5.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here