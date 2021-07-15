Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Earnings results for Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Corporation. is estimated to report earnings on 07/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Acme United last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Acme United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Acme United has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acme United has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Acme United insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,105,902.00 in company stock. Only 34.60% of the stock of Acme United is held by insiders. 61.12% of the stock of Acme United is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Acme United is 17.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.32. The P/E ratio of Acme United is 17.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.30. Acme United has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

