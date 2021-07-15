Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Earnings results for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.4.

Autoliv last released its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm earned $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Autoliv has generated $3.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Autoliv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 16th, 2021. Autoliv will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 16th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autoliv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.48%. The high price target for ALV is $124.00 and the low price target for ALV is $77.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Autoliv has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.24, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $97.13, Autoliv has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $95.72. Autoliv has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv pays a meaningful dividend of 2.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Autoliv has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Autoliv is 78.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Autoliv will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.11% next year. This indicates that Autoliv will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

In the past three months, Autoliv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,941,324.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Autoliv is held by insiders. 37.44% of the stock of Autoliv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV



Earnings for Autoliv are expected to grow by 27.16% in the coming year, from $6.70 to $8.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 31.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.32. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 31.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 43.59. Autoliv has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

