Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Earnings results for Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) is estimated to report earnings on 07/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Bank of Commerce last posted its earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Bank of Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Commerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.60%. The high price target for BOCH is $11.50 and the low price target for BOCH is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank of Commerce has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Bank of Commerce has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $13.31. Bank of Commerce has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce pays a meaningful dividend of 1.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of Commerce has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Commerce is 26.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Commerce will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.86% next year. This indicates that Bank of Commerce will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

In the past three months, Bank of Commerce insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.88% of the stock of Bank of Commerce is held by insiders. 57.37% of the stock of Bank of Commerce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH



Earnings for Bank of Commerce are expected to decrease by -4.55% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Commerce is 12.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.34. The P/E ratio of Bank of Commerce is 12.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.84. Bank of Commerce has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

