Earnings : What to expect Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Earnings results for Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp is estimated to report earnings on 07/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Emclaire Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $8.70 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Emclaire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Dividend Strength: Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Emclaire Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

In the past three months, Emclaire Financial insiders have bought 565.67% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $147,420.00 in company stock and sold $22,146.00 in company stock. Only 15.45% of the stock of Emclaire Financial is held by insiders. Only 5.92% of the stock of Emclaire Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF



The P/E ratio of Emclaire Financial is 10.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.32. The P/E ratio of Emclaire Financial is 10.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.65. Emclaire Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

