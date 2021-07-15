Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Earnings results for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

First Horizon last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm earned $806 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. First Horizon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 16th, 2021. First Horizon will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 16th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10156505”.

Analyst Opinion on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Horizon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.71%. The high price target for FHN is $21.00 and the low price target for FHN is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Horizon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.44, First Horizon has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $16.36. First Horizon has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon pays a meaningful dividend of 3.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Horizon has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Horizon is 49.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Horizon will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.36% next year. This indicates that First Horizon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

In the past three months, First Horizon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,403,678.00 in company stock. Only 1.63% of the stock of First Horizon is held by insiders. 81.09% of the stock of First Horizon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN



Earnings for First Horizon are expected to decrease by -7.30% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of First Horizon is 8.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.32. The P/E ratio of First Horizon is 8.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.65. First Horizon has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

