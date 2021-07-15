Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

Earnings results for HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited is estimated to report earnings on 07/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

HDFC Bank last released its quarterly earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business earned $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. HDFC Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HDFC Bank has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HDFC Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of HDFC Bank is 9.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HDFC Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.31% next year. This indicates that HDFC Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, HDFC Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of HDFC Bank is held by insiders. Only 19.52% of the stock of HDFC Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings for HDFC Bank are expected to grow by 20.22% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of HDFC Bank is 32.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.41. The P/E ratio of HDFC Bank is 32.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.10. HDFC Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HDFC Bank has a P/B Ratio of 4.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

