Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Earnings results for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Ericsson is expected* to report earnings on 07/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Its revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 16th, 2021. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 16th at 3:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.36%. The high price target for ERIC is $21.00 and the low price target for ERIC is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.13, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a forecasted upside of 14.4% from its current price of $13.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 23.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.24% next year. This indicates that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

In the past three months, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.34% of the stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC



Earnings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 21.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.32. The P/E ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 21.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.61. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a P/B Ratio of 4.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

