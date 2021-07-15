Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Earnings results for The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

The Charles Schwab last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company earned $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Its revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Charles Schwab has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.1. The Charles Schwab has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 16th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Charles Schwab in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.76%. The high price target for SCHW is $94.00 and the low price target for SCHW is $54.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Charles Schwab has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.86, The Charles Schwab has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $70.20. The Charles Schwab has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Charles Schwab has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Charles Schwab is 29.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Charles Schwab will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.99% next year. This indicates that The Charles Schwab will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

In the past three months, The Charles Schwab insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $107,340,344.00 in company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of The Charles Schwab is held by insiders. 71.21% of the stock of The Charles Schwab is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW



Earnings for The Charles Schwab are expected to grow by 9.94% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of The Charles Schwab is 31.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.34. The P/E ratio of The Charles Schwab is 31.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.84. The Charles Schwab has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Charles Schwab has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here