Earnings and Growth Analysis : Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Earnings results for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Analyst Opinion on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cal-Maine Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.95%. The high price target for CALM is $47.00 and the low price target for CALM is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cal-Maine Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Cal-Maine Foods has a forecasted upside of 17.0% from its current price of $36.34. Cal-Maine Foods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend yield of 0.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cal-Maine Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cal-Maine Foods is 31.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cal-Maine Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.00% next year. This indicates that Cal-Maine Foods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

In the past three months, Cal-Maine Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Cal-Maine Foods is held by insiders. 79.63% of the stock of Cal-Maine Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM



Earnings for Cal-Maine Foods are expected to decrease by -18.03% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Cal-Maine Foods is 26.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.96. The P/E ratio of Cal-Maine Foods is 26.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

