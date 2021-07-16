Earnings : What to expect FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Earnings results for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

FB Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. FB Financial has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. FB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. FB Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7579 with passcode “10158064”.

Analyst Opinion on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.39%. The high price target for FBK is $53.00 and the low price target for FBK is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FB Financial is 11.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.38% next year. This indicates that FB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

In the past three months, FB Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,100,000.00 in company stock. Only 30.30% of the stock of FB Financial is held by insiders. 60.01% of the stock of FB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK



Earnings for FB Financial are expected to decrease by -16.13% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 14.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 14.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.04. FB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

