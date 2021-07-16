Reports First Quarter 2020 Results FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Earnings results for FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

FNCB Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $14.17 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. FNCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Dividend Strength: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FNCB Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

In the past three months, FNCB Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,805.00 in company stock. Only 16.54% of the stock of FNCB Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 18.91% of the stock of FNCB Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB



The P/E ratio of FNCB Bancorp is 7.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.96. The P/E ratio of FNCB Bancorp is 7.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. FNCB Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

