Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Earnings results for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Guaranty Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business earned $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Guaranty Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Guaranty Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, July 19th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.53%. The high price target for GNTY is $40.00 and the low price target for GNTY is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Guaranty Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 24.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Guaranty Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.30% next year. This indicates that Guaranty Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

In the past three months, Guaranty Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.35% of the stock of Guaranty Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 21.92% of the stock of Guaranty Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY



Earnings for Guaranty Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.88% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 12.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.96. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 12.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Guaranty Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

