, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Earnings results for Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27.

Karooooo last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. Karooooo has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Karooooo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Karooooo will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Karooooo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.32%. The high price target for KARO is $52.00 and the low price target for KARO is $43.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo does not currently pay a dividend. Karooooo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

In the past three months, Karooooo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO



Earnings for Karooooo are expected to grow by 23.77% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Karooooo is 35.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.15. The P/E ratio of Karooooo is 35.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 45.88. Karooooo has a PEG Ratio of 1.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

