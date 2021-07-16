Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Earnings results for LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

LCNB last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business earned $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. LCNB has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. LCNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LCNB in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.85%. The high price target for LCNB is $17.50 and the low price target for LCNB is $17.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LCNB has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, LCNB has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $16.69. LCNB has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. LCNB has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of LCNB is 49.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LCNB will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.67% next year. This indicates that LCNB will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

In the past three months, LCNB insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.83% of the stock of LCNB is held by insiders. 46.55% of the stock of LCNB is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB



Earnings for LCNB are expected to decrease by -3.85% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of LCNB is 10.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.15. The P/E ratio of LCNB is 10.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.27. LCNB has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here