Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Earnings results for Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Dividend Strength: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Ocean Power Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

In the past three months, Ocean Power Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of Ocean Power Technologies is held by insiders. Only 7.45% of the stock of Ocean Power Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT



The P/E ratio of Ocean Power Technologies is -3.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ocean Power Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

