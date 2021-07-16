Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Earnings results for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

PacWest Bancorp last announced its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The company earned $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. PacWest Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PacWest Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.21%. The high price target for PACW is $50.00 and the low price target for PACW is $29.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PacWest Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 47.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PacWest Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.33% next year. This indicates that PacWest Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

In the past three months, PacWest Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $654,300.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of PacWest Bancorp is held by insiders. 87.43% of the stock of PacWest Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW



Earnings for PacWest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.84% in the coming year, from $4.23 to $4.11 per share. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 13.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 13.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.04. PacWest Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

