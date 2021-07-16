Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Earnings results for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina last issued its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $16.98 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Dividend Strength: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays a meaningful dividend of 2.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

In the past three months, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.21% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is held by insiders. Only 28.80% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK



The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is 11.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.96. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is 11.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

