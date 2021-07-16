Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Earnings results for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

PPG Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Its revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. PPG Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. PPG Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157755”.

Analyst Opinion on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PPG Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $170.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.76%. The high price target for PPG is $205.00 and the low price target for PPG is $128.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PPG Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $170.18, PPG Industries has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $171.48. PPG Industries has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PPG Industries has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of PPG Industries is 37.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PPG Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.03% next year. This indicates that PPG Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

In the past three months, PPG Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,623,513.00 in company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of PPG Industries is held by insiders. 79.60% of the stock of PPG Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG



Earnings for PPG Industries are expected to grow by 9.63% in the coming year, from $8.20 to $8.99 per share. The P/E ratio of PPG Industries is 34.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.96. The P/E ratio of PPG Industries is 34.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.22. PPG Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PPG Industries has a P/B Ratio of 6.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

