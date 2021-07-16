Earnings and Growth Analysis : Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Earnings results for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 1st, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Dividend Strength: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory does not currently pay a dividend. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

In the past three months, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.60% of the stock of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is held by insiders. Only 26.34% of the stock of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)



The P/E ratio of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is -47.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

