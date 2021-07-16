Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Earnings results for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Steel Dynamics last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Its revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Steel Dynamics has generated $2.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Steel Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Steel Dynamics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “41901”.

Analyst Opinion on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.77%. The high price target for STLD is $107.00 and the low price target for STLD is $55.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Steel Dynamics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.88, Steel Dynamics has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $61.62. Steel Dynamics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Steel Dynamics has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Steel Dynamics is 36.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Steel Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.93% next year. This indicates that Steel Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

In the past three months, Steel Dynamics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,528,260.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Steel Dynamics is held by insiders. 79.58% of the stock of Steel Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD



Earnings for Steel Dynamics are expected to decrease by -65.34% in the coming year, from $14.34 to $4.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Steel Dynamics is 16.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.96. The P/E ratio of Steel Dynamics is 16.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.22. Steel Dynamics has a PEG Ratio of 0.36. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Steel Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here