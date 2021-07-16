Earnings and Growth Analysis : Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Earnings results for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Wintrust Financial last released its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Wintrust Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Wintrust Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.98%. The high price target for WTFC is $96.00 and the low price target for WTFC is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wintrust Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wintrust Financial is 26.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wintrust Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.26% next year. This indicates that Wintrust Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

In the past three months, Wintrust Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.58% of the stock of Wintrust Financial is held by insiders. 89.73% of the stock of Wintrust Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC



Earnings for Wintrust Financial are expected to decrease by -20.20% in the coming year, from $6.98 to $5.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Wintrust Financial is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of Wintrust Financial is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.04. Wintrust Financial has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Wintrust Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

