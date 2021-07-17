FASTENAL (NASDAQ:FAST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal last posted its earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastenal has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Fastenal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FASTENAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FAST)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fastenal in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fastenal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FAST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fastenal

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. EXFO has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. EXFO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXFO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXFO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EXFO in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” EXFO stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXFO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EXFO

WNS (NYSE:WNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WNS)

WNS last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. WNS has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. WNS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WNS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WNS)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WNS in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” WNS stock.

WNS

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL) (NASDAQ:ERIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8.

IS TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ERIC)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)