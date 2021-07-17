WASHINGTON FEDERAL (NASDAQ:WAFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal last posted its earnings results on July 12th, 2021. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Washington Federal has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Washington Federal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON FEDERAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WAFD)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Federal in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Washington Federal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WAFD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Washington Federal

VIDLER WATER RESOURCES (NASDAQ:VWTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Vidler Water Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN (NYSE:VLRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación last issued its earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VLRS)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN (NYSE:KSU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern last announced its earnings results on July 16th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business earned $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Its revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kansas City Southern has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.0.

IS KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KSU)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kansas City Southern in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kansas City Southern stock.

Kansas City Southern