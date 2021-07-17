THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (NYSE:GS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Goldman Sachs Group has generated $34.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. The Goldman Sachs Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GS)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Goldman Sachs Group stock.

E2OPEN PARENT (NYSE:ETWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent last issued its earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.78. E2open Parent has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS E2OPEN PARENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETWO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for E2open Parent in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” E2open Parent stock.

PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PBCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. People’s United Financial has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. People’s United Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PBCT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for People’s United Financial in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” People’s United Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBCT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

