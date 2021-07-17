VOXX INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:VOXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International last released its earnings results on July 11th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business earned $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. VOXX International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOXX INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VOXX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VOXX International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” VOXX International stock.

CITIGROUP (NYSE:C) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:C)

Citigroup last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 13th, 2021. The reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company earned $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Citigroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITIGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:C)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citigroup in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Citigroup stock.

THE PROGRESSIVE (NYSE:PGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive last issued its earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Progressive has generated $7.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. The Progressive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.The Progressive will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS THE PROGRESSIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PGR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Progressive in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Progressive stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares last issued its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8.

IS AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMRB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American River Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American River Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMRB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

