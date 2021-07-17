CENTURY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CNBKA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $32.77 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Century Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LOOP INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:LOOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Loop Industries has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. Loop Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOOP INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOOP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Loop Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Loop Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LOOP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMES NATIONAL (NASDAQ:ATLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National last released its earnings data on April 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $16.17 million during the quarter. Ames National has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2.

