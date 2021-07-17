ARTELO BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:ARTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Artelo Biosciences has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Artelo Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARTELO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARTL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Artelo Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Artelo Biosciences stock.

BLACKROCK (NYSE:BLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Its revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackRock has generated $33.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. BlackRock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BLK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackRock in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BlackRock stock.

WIPRO (NYSE:WIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro last posted its earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Wipro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIPRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wipro in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Wipro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:AEHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aehr Test Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEHR TEST SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEHR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aehr Test Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aehr Test Systems stock.

