SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING (NYSE:SCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 12th, 2021. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.51. Score Media and Gaming has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Score Media and Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Score Media and Gaming in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Score Media and Gaming stock.

Score Media and Gaming

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES (NASDAQ:NVOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences last posted its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Novo Integrated Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES? (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Wall Street analysts have given Novo Integrated Sciences a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Novo Integrated Sciences wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

MARTEN TRANSPORT (NASDAQ:MRTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company earned $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Its revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Marten Transport has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Marten Transport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARTEN TRANSPORT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRTN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marten Transport in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marten Transport stock.

Marten Transport

PROVIDENT BANCORP (NASDAQ:PVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. Provident Bancorp has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2.

IS PROVIDENT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PVBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provident Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Provident Bancorp stock.

Provident Bancorp