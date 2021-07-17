FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank last released its earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank has generated $5.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. First Republic Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST REPUBLIC BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FRC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Republic Bank in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First Republic Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ORMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on July 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORMP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock.

ALCOA (NYSE:AA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa last announced its earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alcoa has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year. Alcoa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALCOA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AA)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alcoa in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alcoa stock.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB (NYSE:SCHW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab last released its earnings data on July 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Charles Schwab has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. The Charles Schwab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHARLES SCHWAB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCHW)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Charles Schwab in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Charles Schwab stock.

