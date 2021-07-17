JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. (NYSE:JPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last posted its earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm earned $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has generated $8.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JPM)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:PNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group last posted its earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has generated $6.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. The PNC Financial Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNC)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The PNC Financial Services Group stock.

CINTAS (NASDAQ:CTAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas last released its quarterly earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company earned $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has generated $8.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Cintas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CINTAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTAS)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cintas in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cintas stock.

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:LEXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience last released its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

