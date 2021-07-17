CONAGRA BRANDS (NYSE:CAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands last announced its earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business earned $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Its revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Conagra Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONAGRA BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAG)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conagra Brands in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Conagra Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Conagra Brands

P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES (NASDAQ:PTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. P.A.M. Transportation Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES? (NASDAQ:PTSI)

HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business earned $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOMB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HOMB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

STATE STREET (NYSE:STT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STT)

State Street last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm earned $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. State Street has generated $6.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9.

IS STATE STREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STT)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for State Street in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” State Street stock.

State Street