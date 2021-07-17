ASPEN GROUP (NASDAQ:ASPU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group last posted its earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. Aspen Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASPU)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aspen Group stock.

MORGAN STANLEY (NYSE:MS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley last issued its earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company earned $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Its revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Morgan Stanley has generated $6.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Morgan Stanley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MORGAN STANLEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MS)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Morgan Stanley in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Morgan Stanley stock.

PLATINUM GROUP METALS (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals last posted its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Platinum Group Metals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Platinum Group Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:EMCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $8.70 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4.

