KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KALV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 12th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KALV)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING (NYSE:TSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Its revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSM)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock.

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS (NASDAQ:AOUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands last posted its earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Outdoor Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. American Outdoor Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AOUT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Outdoor Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Outdoor Brands stock.

ACME UNITED (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United last posted its earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm earned $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ACME UNITED? (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

