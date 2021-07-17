CHASE (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase last released its earnings results on April 8th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $68.45 million during the quarter. Chase has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Chase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BANK OF AMERICA (NYSE:BAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America last released its quarterly earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bank of America has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Bank of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAC)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of America in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bank of America stock.

U.S. BANCORP (NYSE:USB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business earned $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. U.S. Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USB)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” U.S. Bancorp stock.

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NEPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions last issued its earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.30. Neptune Wellness Solutions has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Neptune Wellness Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEPT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neptune Wellness Solutions stock.

