AMÉRICA MÓVIL (NYSE:AMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil last released its earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. América Móvil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMÉRICA MÓVIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for América Móvil in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” América Móvil stock.

WINMARK (NASDAQ:WINA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter. Winmark has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Winmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SONOCO PRODUCTS (NYSE:SON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Sonoco Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONOCO PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SON)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonoco Products in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sonoco Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HDFC BANK (NYSE:HDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank last released its earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4.

