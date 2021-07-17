NURIX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NRIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Nurix Therapeutics has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year.

IS NURIX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NRIX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nurix Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nurix Therapeutics stock.

Nurix Therapeutics

UNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:UNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Unity Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UNTY)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Unity Bancorp stock.

Unity Bancorp

BANCFIRST (NASDAQ:BANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst last released its earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. BancFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BANCFIRST? (NASDAQ:BANF)

Wall Street analysts have given BancFirst a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but BancFirst wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

FIRST HORIZON (NYSE:FHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0.

IS FIRST HORIZON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FHN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Horizon in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Horizon stock.

First Horizon