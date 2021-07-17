KURA SUSHI USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA last released its quarterly earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year. Kura Sushi USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KURA SUSHI USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRUS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kura Sushi USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kura Sushi USA stock.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP (NYSE:UNH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group last posted its earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. Its revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has generated $16.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. UnitedHealth Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITEDHEALTH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNH)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UnitedHealth Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 19 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UnitedHealth Group stock.

THERATECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:THTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Theratechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERATECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:THTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Theratechnologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Theratechnologies stock.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC (NASDAQ:MBCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc last released its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 million. Middlefield Banc has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Middlefield Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIDDLEFIELD BANC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBCN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Middlefield Banc in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Middlefield Banc stock.

